U.S. News

Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Black Lives Matter protester in Seattle

FILE - A photo of Summer Taylor, who suffered critical injuries and died after being hit by a car while protesting over the weekend, sits among flowers at the King County Correctional Facility where a hearing was held for the suspect in their death Monday, July 6, 2020, in Seattle. A man who hit two protesters, killing one of them, with his car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Seattle in 2020 has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. The Seattle Times reports 30-year-old Dawit Kelete pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to vehicular homicide in the death of Taylor. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - Dawit Kelete, looks toward his attorney, Francisco Duarte, left, as he appears in King County Superior Court, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Seattle, for his arraignment on felony charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. Kelete, who hit two protesters, killing one of them, with his car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Seattle in 2020 has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. The Seattle Times reports 30-year-old Kelete pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to vehicular homicide in the death of Summer Taylor. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - Matt Taylor, left, sits with his partner, Evan Haliburton, right, during the arraignment of Dawit Kelete in King County Superior Court, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Seattle. Taylor's child, Summer Taylor, was killed when they were hit by a car driven by Kelete, who is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving. Kelete, who hit two protesters, killing one of them, with his car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Seattle in 2020 has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. The Seattle Times reports 30-year-old Kelete pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to vehicular homicide in the death of Summer Taylor. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - A person speaks during a rally near the King County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Seattle, to call for justice in the death of Summer Taylor, who was killed earlier in the month when they were hit by a car driven by Dawit Kelete while taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest on a closed Seattle freeway in a crash that also seriously injured protester Diaz Love. The Seattle Times reports 30-year-old Kelete pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to vehicular homicide in the death of Summer Taylor. He also pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and reckless driving charges. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who hit two protesters with his car, killing one of them, during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020 in Seattle has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies.

Dawit Kelete, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday to vehicular homicide in the death of 24-year-old Summer Taylor, The Seattle Times reported. He also pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and reckless driving charges. Attorneys as part of the plea deal have agreed to recommend a sentence of more than six years in prison and 18 months of probation. Kelete is set to be sentenced in September.

On July 4, 2020, the Washington State Patrol said Kelete drove the wrong way onto Interstate 5, around a barricade of parked vehicles, and struck Taylor and Diaz Love.

Taylor later died and Love was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Kelete was arrested shortly afterward and told police he was withdrawing from the narcotic pain medication Percocet and struggled with an “untreated addiction,” court documents said.

Francisco Duarte, Kelete’s attorney, said Kelete asked about the victims from the beginning and has shown remorse. Duarte also claimed authorities were negligent and failed to protect the public and protesters.

An attorney for Taylor’s family, Karen Koehler, on Thursday lamented the years it’s taken for the case to move through the court system, and said the family is focused on remembering Taylor, KING-TV reported.

“While it was a relief to know they wouldn’t have to go to court, there’s a lot of very sad, grieving people still,” Koehler said. “They are... resigned, that this is the best that can be done.”

Love, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractures, lacerations, and other physical wounds, is suing the state, city and Kelete. A trial date has been scheduled for next February.

The lawsuit says Kelete was driving negligently and that state and city agencies failed to block all access ramps to I-5 and refused to protect vulnerable protesters. The State Patrol had closed the freeway during the demonstration, which was part of a run of nightly protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Family described Taylor as someone who was dedicated to justice. She had been demonstrating and rallying in support of Black Lives Matter nearly every day of the protests.