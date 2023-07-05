PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season, linked with move for Enrique

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season, linked with move for Enrique

PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier talks to PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
1 of 2 | 

PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier talks to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier stands by the touchline during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
2 of 2 | 

PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier stands by the touchline during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN, JEROME PUGMIRE and GRAHAM DUNBAR
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season, with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique expected to be announced as his successor on Wednesday.

PSG in a statement thanked Galtier, who had one year left to run on his contract, “for his professionalism and commitment.”

PSG has announced a press conference later Wednesday without elaborating.

Other news
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio
Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro.
FILE - PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier enters to the field prior to their French League One soccer match against Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Christophe Galtier is being detained with his son John Valovic-Galtier as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club, according to a justice official on Friday, June 30. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, file)
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
A French prosecutor says Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Top players who could be on the move during soccer’s transfer window
Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema kicked off the transfer window in spectacular fashion and more of soccer’s biggest stars could also be on the mover.
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe reacts during a training session with the French national team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Mbappé insists he’ll start next season at PSG, plays down the fuss about his letter
Kylian Mbappé insists he will start next season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain, and the superstar defended his decision to inform PSG by letter that he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract.

In its so far ill-fated quest for Champions League glory, PSG will be appointing an eighth coach in 12 years of Qatari ownership, with World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé set to play for a fifth coach since joining in 2017.

Enrique has been without a contract since Spain’s elimination from the World Cup last year.

The 53-year-old coach took over the national team in 2018 to start revamping the squad after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia. He temporarily left because of the illness and eventual death of his young daughter, but returned in 2019.

He helped Spain reach the last four of the Nations League twice, and also led it to the semifinals of the European Championship. He was more successful with Barcelona, winning the Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

Galtier led PSG to another French league title as expected, but the club was eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup by rival Marseille this past season. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with 10 losses in 28 games in 2023.

PSG was unbeaten in all competitions when the European season paused in November for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappé’s league-leading 29 goals arguably saved the club from losing the title, which was retained with only one game to spare, and just one point ahead of unheralded Lens.

PSG’s final game was a 3-2 defeat to modest Clermont and highlighted the glaring weaknesses in midfield and defense that Mbappé's goals have papered over.

In addition to his star-studded team’s mediocre performances, Galtier was destabilized by allegations he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice. He has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of the investigation.

Galtier signed a two-year contract last July after leaving Nice, which hired him after the French coach’s outstanding leadership led Lille to the title over PSG in 2021 in a huge upset. Lille was the only team to deny PSG the trophy in six seasons with Mbappé, who joined for 180 million euros ($194 million) after winning the title with Monaco in 2017.

Since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI took over in June 2011, Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach not to be fired, leaving for Real Madrid in 2013.

But Ancelotti was hired only after Antoine Kombouaré was astonishingly axed in December 2011 when PSG was three points clear of Montpellier at the top. PSG lost the title by three points in an embarrassing defeat, and the casual way in which Kombouaré was replaced set the tone for over a decade of musical chairs.

___

Petrequin reported from Brussels, Dunbar from Geneva.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports