Lens wins 3-1 at Lorient to extend title race for another round

PARIS (AP) — Seko Fofana scored again as second-place Lens rallied to win 3-1 at Lorient in the French league with leader Paris Saint-Germain now unable to clinch the title later Sunday at Auxerre.

The standout midfielder sliced the ball home from close range in the 87th minute as Lens moved three points behind PSG.

Lorient midfielder Romain Faivre put his side ahead early on but Lens scored twice in quick succession midway through the first half with goals from forward Florian Sotoca and midfielder Adrien Thomasson.

A win for PSG at 16th-place Auxerre would restore its six-point lead but the defending champion would still need one point next weekend to clinch a record 11th French title.

Lens is close to ensuring second place and automatic entry into the Champions League. The northern side leads third-place Marseille by five points with two matches left.

Fofana scored the winner in the previous round of games when 10-man Lens beat Reims 2-1.

Elsewhere, forward Amine Gouiri scored a hat trick as Rennes won 5-0 at relegated Ajaccio to stay one point behind Lille in fifth place and the Europa Conference league spot. Ajaccio has conceded 10 goals in two games and next travels to play Lens.

RELEGATION SCRAP

Auxerre is one of several sides fighting to avoid relegation in a season where four teams go down.

Brest ensured it stayed in the top flight after beating Clermont 2-1 at home with goals from forwards Franck Honorat and Steve Mounié to move up to 14th place.

Strasbourg is 15th after being held 1-1 at relegated Troyes.

Nantes is in 17th place after losing on Saturday.

OTHER MATCHES

Midtable Reims was held 2-2 at home by last-place Angers while Nice drew 0-0 at home to French Cup winner Toulouse.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports