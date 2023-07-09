FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Paris Saint-Germain signs France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich

FILE - Bayern's Lucas Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday, July 9, 2023, it has signed France defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury. Hernández hasn't played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad, File)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday it has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” Hernández said in a statement from PSG.

Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

“We would like to thank Lucas Hernández for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion. FC Bayern wishes him all the best for the future,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

