Sports

PSG signs Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on a season-long loan from Benfica

 
Paris Saint-Germain signed forward Goncalo Ramos from Portuguese club Benfica on a season-long loan on Monday with an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old Ramos scored 27 goals in 47 games for Benfica, where he won the Portuguese league title last season, and 41 in 106 matches overall for the Lisbon-based club.

For Portugal he has netted four times in seven appearances, including a hat trick against Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

His arrival comes amid uncertainty about the future of star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of French champion PSG’s opening game of the season at home against Lorient on Saturday.

“Goncalo is a fantastic international player, who is young, hungry and fights for the team,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. ___

