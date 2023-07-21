This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Sports

French police investigate violent home robbery of Paris Saint-Germain ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor’s office and the French capital’s police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.

A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris’ upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and that he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.

The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million euros (dollars), including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.

French champion PSG leaves Saturday for a pre-season tour of Japan.

The 24-year-old Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan after helping Italy win the European Championship in 2021, where he was named the tournament’s best player.

He has won the French league title in his two seasons with PSG and was voted the league’s best goalkeeper last season.

Several PSG players have been robbed in previous years.

Among them were Brazil defender Marquinhos and Argentina’s World Cup-winning winger Angel Di Maria, who both had their homes robbed in 2021.

