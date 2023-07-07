Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain made its third signing of the summer transfer window by adding Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte to its squad on Friday.

PSG said the Uruguay international signed a five-year contract through June 2028.

PSG has been active on the transfer market recently. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar.

No official fee for Ugarte was announced but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was 60 million euros ($65 million).

Ugarte has made eight appearances for Uruguay.

“I am sincerely very happy to be able to take this big step in my career, in such a big club,” Ugarte said.

