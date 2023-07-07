Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
Sports

Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain made its third signing of the summer transfer window by adding Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte to its squad on Friday.

PSG said the Uruguay international signed a five-year contract through June 2028.

PSG has been active on the transfer market recently. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar.

Other news
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says
The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas
For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux.
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Under threat of losing European competition places, Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa were cleared Friday, July 7, 2023, by UEFA to play next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan, but all had limits placed on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to play in European competitions next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan.

No official fee for Ugarte was announced but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was 60 million euros ($65 million).

Ugarte has made eight appearances for Uruguay.

“I am sincerely very happy to be able to take this big step in my career, in such a big club,” Ugarte said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports