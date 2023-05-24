PSV coach Van Nistelrooy resigns with 1 match left to play in Dutch league

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned with only one match left to play this season because he did not feel enough support within the team, the Dutch club said Wednesday.

The former Manchester United striker had been in charge only one year and led his players to victory in the Dutch Cup final.

PSV travels to AZ Alkmaar in the league on Sunday and will secure a second-place finish behind champion Feyenoord with a draw.

Following a meeting with Van Nistelrooy and the board of directors, PSV wanted him to remain in charge until the end of the season.

“On Wednesday morning, Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club,” PSV said. “At the request of the board, Fred Rutten will now take charge of the AZ game on Sunday.”

If PSV finished second, the team would enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round, needing to beat two opponents from mid-ranked countries to join the group stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports