PSV scores in stoppage time to salvage 2-2 draw with Sevilla in Champions League
Sevilla players celebrate after Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj scored his side’s opening goal during the Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, left, challenges for the ball with PSV’s Sergino Dest during the Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
PSV’s Luuk de Jong, second left, kicks the ball ahead of Sevilla’s Sergio Ramos during the Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, left, challenges for the ball with PSV’s Sergino Dest during the Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
PSV’s Luuk de Jong, right, argues with referee Daniele Orsato during the Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Jordan Teze scored five minutes into second-half stoppage time as PSV salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Sevilla had taken the lead in the Group B match with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 87th, a minute after Luuk de Jong had converted a penalty kick to even the match.
Nemanja Gudelj had put Sevilla ahead in the 68th.
It was the third time the teams met this year, with Sevilla eliminating PSV 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa League playoffs en route to the title.
