    Indiana High School Basketball Poll

    By The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

    Class 4A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 18-0 280 1
    2. Penn 10-1 232 2
    3. Brownsburg 14-1 226 3
    4. Indpls Cathedral 9-2 204 4
    5. Center Grove 14-1 156 5
    6. Hammond Central 16-1 142 7
    7. Westfield 9-2 91 9
    8. Kokomo 10-4 77 NR
    9. New Palestine 12-0 65 NR
    10. Jennings Co. 13-1 60 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.

    Class 3A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 13-1 274 1
    2. NorthWood (1) 11-2 246 2
    3. N. Daviess 13-2 216 3
    4. Norwell 12-2 192 4
    5. S. Bend Washington 12-2 160 5
    6. W. Noble 12-1 148 6
    7. Indpls Chatard 8-2 105 8
    8. Oak Hill 12-1 85 10
    9. Lake Station 11-1 76 NR
    10. Scottsburg 12-2 74 9
    Others receiving votes:

    Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.

    Class 2A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Linton-Stockton (8) 13-1 268 1
    2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 14-1 264 2
    3. S. Spencer 13-1 216 3
    4. Wapahani 12-1 187 4
    5. Gary 21st Century 12-3 158 6
    6. Taylor 12-1 131 5
    7. Brownstown 9-3 127 7
    8. University 11-1 123 8
    9. Providence 8-3 71 10
    10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-2 60 9

    Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Orleans (12) 12-1 276 1
    2. Bloomfield 12-3 233 2
    3. Bethesda Christian (2) 11-1 218 3
    4. Loogootee 10-4 173 4
    5. Ev. Christian 8-6 144 6
    6. Indpls Lutheran 8-3 138 5
    7. Fountain Central 10-3 133 7
    8. Blue River 8-3 109 8
    9. Tri 8-2 102 10
    10. Barr-Reeve 8-6 54 9

    Others receiving votes:

    Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.

