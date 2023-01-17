Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 18-0 280 1 2. Penn 10-1 232 2 3. Brownsburg 14-1 226 3 4. Indpls Cathedral 9-2 204 4 5. Center Grove 14-1 156 5 6. Hammond Central 16-1 142 7 7. Westfield 9-2 91 9 8. Kokomo 10-4 77 NR 9. New Palestine 12-0 65 NR 10. Jennings Co. 13-1 60 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 13-1 274 1 2. NorthWood (1) 11-2 246 2 3. N. Daviess 13-2 216 3 4. Norwell 12-2 192 4 5. S. Bend Washington 12-2 160 5 6. W. Noble 12-1 148 6 7. Indpls Chatard 8-2 105 8 8. Oak Hill 12-1 85 10 9. Lake Station 11-1 76 NR 10. Scottsburg 12-2 74 9

Others receiving votes:

Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (8) 13-1 268 1 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 14-1 264 2 3. S. Spencer 13-1 216 3 4. Wapahani 12-1 187 4 5. Gary 21st Century 12-3 158 6 6. Taylor 12-1 131 5 7. Brownstown 9-3 127 7 8. University 11-1 123 8 9. Providence 8-3 71 10 10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-2 60 9

Others receiving votes:

Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Orleans (12) 12-1 276 1 2. Bloomfield 12-3 233 2 3. Bethesda Christian (2) 11-1 218 3 4. Loogootee 10-4 173 4 5. Ev. Christian 8-6 144 6 6. Indpls Lutheran 8-3 138 5 7. Fountain Central 10-3 133 7 8. Blue River 8-3 109 8 9. Tri 8-2 102 10 10. Barr-Reeve 8-6 54 9

Others receiving votes:

Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.