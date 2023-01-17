Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)
|18-0
|280
|1
|2. Penn
|10-1
|232
|2
|3. Brownsburg
|14-1
|226
|3
|4. Indpls Cathedral
|9-2
|204
|4
|5. Center Grove
|14-1
|156
|5
|6. Hammond Central
|16-1
|142
|7
|7. Westfield
|9-2
|91
|9
|8. Kokomo
|10-4
|77
|NR
|9. New Palestine
|12-0
|65
|NR
|10. Jennings Co.
|13-1
|60
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (13)
|13-1
|274
|1
|2. NorthWood (1)
|11-2
|246
|2
|3. N. Daviess
|13-2
|216
|3
|4. Norwell
|12-2
|192
|4
|5. S. Bend Washington
|12-2
|160
|5
|6. W. Noble
|12-1
|148
|6
|7. Indpls Chatard
|8-2
|105
|8
|8. Oak Hill
|12-1
|85
|10
|9. Lake Station
|11-1
|76
|NR
|10. Scottsburg
|12-2
|74
|9
Others receiving votes:
Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (8)
|13-1
|268
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6)
|14-1
|264
|2
|3. S. Spencer
|13-1
|216
|3
|4. Wapahani
|12-1
|187
|4
|5. Gary 21st Century
|12-3
|158
|6
|6. Taylor
|12-1
|131
|5
|7. Brownstown
|9-3
|127
|7
|8. University
|11-1
|123
|8
|9. Providence
|8-3
|71
|10
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|13-2
|60
|9
Others receiving votes:
Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orleans (12)
|12-1
|276
|1
|2. Bloomfield
|12-3
|233
|2
|3. Bethesda Christian (2)
|11-1
|218
|3
|4. Loogootee
|10-4
|173
|4
|5. Ev. Christian
|8-6
|144
|6
|6. Indpls Lutheran
|8-3
|138
|5
|7. Fountain Central
|10-3
|133
|7
|8. Blue River
|8-3
|109
|8
|9. Tri
|8-2
|102
|10
|10. Barr-Reeve
|8-6
|54
|9
Others receiving votes:
Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.