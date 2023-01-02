BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll
The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Minnetonka
|13-1-0
|3
|2. Andover
|10-2-0
|1
|3. Gentry Academy
|12-1-0
|2
|4. Edina
|8-3-1
|4
|5. Maple Grove
|11-2-0
|5
|6. Hill-Murray
|11-2-0
|6
|7. Holy Family
|10-3-1
|7
|8. Stillwater
|11-4-0
|9
|9. Centennial9Spring Lake Park
|10-3-1
|12
|10. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|7-4-1
|14
|11. Moorhead
|8-4-0
|19
|12. Blake
|8-7-0
|8
|13. Lakeville North
|11-4-0
|10
|14. Lakeville South
|10-2-0
|11
|15. Rogers
|7-5-1
|NR
|16. Northfield
|10-4-0
|16
|17. Bemidji
|10-3-2
|13
|18. Woodbury
|11-4-0
|15
|19. Grand Rapids1Greenway
|8-6-0
|20
|20. Champlin Park2Coon Rapids
|8-5-2
|18
|(tie) Roseville(Mahtomedi
|10-5-0
|NR
|Other Teams Receiving Votes:
|Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Rosemount, Alexandria, Elk RiverEZimmerman, Blaine, Roseau, Duluth, East Ridge.¤
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|WEEK
|1. Warroad
|13-1-0
|1
|2. Academy of Holy Angels
|10-2-1
|2
|3. Proctor3Hermantown
|9-3-2
|3
|4. South St. Paul
|11-3-0
|4
|5. Orono
|9-3-2
|5
|6. Simley
|11-3-1
|6
|7. Dodge County
|12-3-0
|7
|8. Mound Westonka8Southwest Christian
|9-4-0
|14
|9. Duluth Marshall
|8-4-1
|20
|10. Crookston
|10-4-1
|8
|11. Fergus Falls
|12-4-0
|11
|12. Mankato East1Loyola
|10-3-0
|10
|13. Moose Lake Area
|10-1-0
|12
|14. Luverne
|9-3-0
|9
|15. Delano1Rockford
|8-5-1
|13
|16. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato
|7-6-0
|18
|17. Chisago Lakes Area
|7-5-0
|15
|18. Albert Lea
|7-5-0
|17
|19. Hutchinson
|6-6-0
|NR
|20. Willmar
|6-4-1
|16
|Others Receiving Votes:
|River Lakes, Minneapolis, Breck, Two RiversRSt. Paul, Rock Ridge.¤