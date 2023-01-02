BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK 1. Minnetonka 13-1-0 3 2. Andover 10-2-0 1 3. Gentry Academy 12-1-0 2 4. Edina 8-3-1 4 5. Maple Grove 11-2-0 5 6. Hill-Murray 11-2-0 6 7. Holy Family 10-3-1 7 8. Stillwater 11-4-0 9 9. Centennial9Spring Lake Park 10-3-1 12 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 7-4-1 14 11. Moorhead 8-4-0 19 12. Blake 8-7-0 8 13. Lakeville North 11-4-0 10 14. Lakeville South 10-2-0 11 15. Rogers 7-5-1 NR 16. Northfield 10-4-0 16 17. Bemidji 10-3-2 13 18. Woodbury 11-4-0 15 19. Grand Rapids1Greenway 8-6-0 20 20. Champlin Park2Coon Rapids 8-5-2 18 (tie) Roseville(Mahtomedi 10-5-0 NR Other Teams Receiving Votes: Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Rosemount, Alexandria, Elk RiverEZimmerman, Blaine, Roseau, Duluth, East Ridge.¤

ADVERTISEMENT

Class A