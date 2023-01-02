AP NEWS
BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 2, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Minnetonka 13-1-0 3
2. Andover 10-2-0 1
3. Gentry Academy 12-1-0 2
4. Edina 8-3-1 4
5. Maple Grove 11-2-0 5
6. Hill-Murray 11-2-0 6
7. Holy Family 10-3-1 7
8. Stillwater 11-4-0 9
9. Centennial9Spring Lake Park 10-3-1 12
10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 7-4-1 14
11. Moorhead 8-4-0 19
12. Blake 8-7-0 8
13. Lakeville North 11-4-0 10
14. Lakeville South 10-2-0 11
15. Rogers 7-5-1 NR
16. Northfield 10-4-0 16
17. Bemidji 10-3-2 13
18. Woodbury 11-4-0 15
19. Grand Rapids1Greenway 8-6-0 20
20. Champlin Park2Coon Rapids 8-5-2 18
(tie) Roseville(Mahtomedi 10-5-0 NR
Other Teams Receiving Votes:
Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Rosemount, Alexandria, Elk RiverEZimmerman, Blaine, Roseau, Duluth, East Ridge.¤
Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK
1. Warroad 13-1-0 1
2. Academy of Holy Angels 10-2-1 2
3. Proctor3Hermantown 9-3-2 3
4. South St. Paul 11-3-0 4
5. Orono 9-3-2 5
6. Simley 11-3-1 6
7. Dodge County 12-3-0 7
8. Mound Westonka8Southwest Christian 9-4-0 14
9. Duluth Marshall 8-4-1 20
10. Crookston 10-4-1 8
11. Fergus Falls 12-4-0 11
12. Mankato East1Loyola 10-3-0 10
13. Moose Lake Area 10-1-0 12
14. Luverne 9-3-0 9
15. Delano1Rockford 8-5-1 13
16. Litchfield1Dassel-Cokato 7-6-0 18
17. Chisago Lakes Area 7-5-0 15
18. Albert Lea 7-5-0 17
19. Hutchinson 6-6-0 NR
20. Willmar 6-4-1 16
Others Receiving Votes:
River Lakes, Minneapolis, Breck, Two RiversRSt. Paul, Rock Ridge.¤
