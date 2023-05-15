May 15, 2023 GMT
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Wake Forest (30)
|42-8
|774
|1
|2. Florida (1)
|40-12
|711
|5
|(tie) Arkansas
|38-13
|711
|3
|4. LSU
|39-12
|678
|2
|5. Stanford
|34-14
|648
|6
|6. Vanderbilt
|35-16
|516
|4
|7. West Virginia
|39-13
|497
|11
|8. Coastal Carolina
|33-17
|485
|9
|9. South Carolina
|37-14
|460
|7
|10. Clemson
|35-17
|427
|21
|11. UConn
|38-12
|410
|10
|12. Miami
|34-17
|376
|13
|13. Virginia
|41-11
|370
|14
|14. Campbell
|39-11
|367
|11
|15. East Carolina
|38-14
|344
|15
|16. Duke
|34-16
|341
|8
|17. Dallas Baptist
|40-12
|312
|18
|18. Oregon St.
|36-15
|306
|18
|19. Tennessee
|35-17
|274
|20
|20. Kentucky
|35-15
|254
|16
|21. Boston College
|32-16
|178
|16
|22. Oklahoma State
|35-15
|136
|22
|23. Maryland
|35-18
|120
|23
|24. Southern Miss.
|35-15
|73
|NR
|25. Indiana State
|35-14
|67
|25
Dropped out: No. 24 Texas San Antonio (36-15); No. 25 Texas Tech (35-18).
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina (33-17) 55; Washington (32-14) 48; Alabama (35-17) 44; Auburn (30-19) 36; Indiana (38-14) 30; Texas (35-18) 8; Northeastern (38-11) 7; Southern California (31-20) 3; Texas San Antonio (36-15) 3; Texas Tech (35-18) 3; Oral Roberts (40-11) 2; Houston (31-20) 1.