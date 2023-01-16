BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 11-1 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 8-1 88 2 3. George Washington 9-0 81 3 4. Greenbrier East 6-2 58 4 5. Huntington 8-2 55 5 6. Spring Mills 9-2 49 6 7. Jefferson 6-3 32 8 8. Hedgesville 9-2 25 9 9. Wheeling Park 7-2 23 7 10. Cabell Midland 5-3 12 10

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 9-0 96 1 2. Shady Spring (3) 8-3 92 2 3. Ripley (1) 10-0 75 3 4. East Fairmont 8-1 63 5 5. Scott 7-3 57 4 6. Logan 7-7 44 6 7. Elkins 7-4 35 7 8. Winfield 6-5 34 8 9. North Marion 4-5 18 9 10. Nitro 6-4 17 10

Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class AA

1. Bluefield (5) 5-2 93 1 (tie) Williamstown (5) 9-0 93 2 3. Chapmanville 9-1 78 3 4. South Harrison 8-1 59 4 5. Ravenswood 8-3 58 6 6. St. Marys 8-2 50 5 7. Wyoming East 9-2 41 7 8. Wheeling Central 5-5 30 T10 9. Charleston Catholic 6-3 23 9 10. Poca 6-5 18 8

Others receiving votes: Wirt County 3, Liberty Raleigh 2, Trinity 2.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 11-2 100 1 2. Webster County 8-2 82 3 3. Tucker County 5-3 78 2 4. Tug Valley 7-3 52 5 5. Cameron 8-2 50 4 6. Doddridge County 7-2 44 8 7. Pendleton County 5-3 42 6 8. Clay-Battelle 5-4 21 9 9. Madonna 7-5 19 T10 10. Tolsia 8-4 18 T10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 16, East Hardy 15, Tyler Consolidated 7, Montcalm 6.