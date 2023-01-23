BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wheeling Park (6)
|14-1
|96
|2
|2. Spring Valley (4)
|12-2
|94
|1
|3. Morgantown
|10-3
|74
|4
|4. Cabell Midland
|11-4
|67
|3
|5. Spring Mills
|9-0
|55
|7
|6. Huntington
|7-6
|49
|5
|7. University
|9-7
|42
|6
|8. Parkersburg South
|7-5
|30
|9
|9. St. Albans
|11-5
|26
|8
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|7-6
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: George Washington 3, John Marshall 2, Bridgeport 1.
|1. Wayne (10)
|14-0
|100
|1
|2. North Marion
|12-1
|89
|2
|3. Ripley
|11-3
|80
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|13-2
|67
|5
|5. Nitro
|9-4
|54
|4
|6. Lewis County
|13-0
|49
|6
|7. Philip Barbour
|7-5
|38
|8
|8. Robert C. Byrd
|8-4
|35
|7
|9. Keyser
|9-4
|21
|9
|10. Logan
|7-8
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: PikeView 3.
|1. Wyoming East (5)
|10-2
|94
|1
|(tie) Mingo Central (4)
|12-1
|94
|2
|3. Summers County (1)
|11-4
|74
|3
|4. Williamstown
|11-3
|69
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|13-1
|68
|5
|6. Parkersburg Catholic
|8-4
|39
|7
|7. Chapmanville
|10-4
|35
|8
|8. St. Marys
|10-6
|28
|6
|9. Charleston Catholic
|8-5
|27
|10
|10. Petersburg
|7-7
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 6, Roane County 2, Ravenswood 1.
|1. Tucker County (4)
|11-1
|92
|1
|(tie) Cameron (5)
|10-4
|92
|2
|3. Webster County (1)
|12-1
|84
|3
|4. Doddridge County
|11-3
|68
|4
|5. James Monroe
|11-4
|57
|5
|6. Greenbrier West
|12-2
|55
|6
|7. Tolsia
|8-6
|29
|T7
|8. Tug Valley
|6-5
|24
|T7
|9. Gilmer County
|7-7
|19
|9
|10. Hundred
|10-3
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 10, Meadow Bridge 5, River View 2.