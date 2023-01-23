BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (6) 14-1 96 2 2. Spring Valley (4) 12-2 94 1 3. Morgantown 10-3 74 4 4. Cabell Midland 11-4 67 3 5. Spring Mills 9-0 55 7 6. Huntington 7-6 49 5 7. University 9-7 42 6 8. Parkersburg South 7-5 30 9 9. St. Albans 11-5 26 8 10. Woodrow Wilson 7-6 11 10

Others receiving votes: George Washington 3, John Marshall 2, Bridgeport 1.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 14-0 100 1 2. North Marion 12-1 89 2 3. Ripley 11-3 80 3 4. East Fairmont 13-2 67 5 5. Nitro 9-4 54 4 6. Lewis County 13-0 49 6 7. Philip Barbour 7-5 38 8 8. Robert C. Byrd 8-4 35 7 9. Keyser 9-4 21 9 10. Logan 7-8 14 10

Others receiving votes: PikeView 3.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (5) 10-2 94 1 (tie) Mingo Central (4) 12-1 94 2 3. Summers County (1) 11-4 74 3 4. Williamstown 11-3 69 4 5. Wheeling Central 13-1 68 5 6. Parkersburg Catholic 8-4 39 7 7. Chapmanville 10-4 35 8 8. St. Marys 10-6 28 6 9. Charleston Catholic 8-5 27 10 10. Petersburg 7-7 13 9

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 6, Roane County 2, Ravenswood 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (4) 11-1 92 1 (tie) Cameron (5) 10-4 92 2 3. Webster County (1) 12-1 84 3 4. Doddridge County 11-3 68 4 5. James Monroe 11-4 57 5 6. Greenbrier West 12-2 55 6 7. Tolsia 8-6 29 T7 8. Tug Valley 6-5 24 T7 9. Gilmer County 7-7 19 9 10. Hundred 10-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 10, Meadow Bridge 5, River View 2.