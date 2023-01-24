Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (16)
|20-0
|320
|1
|2. Penn
|13-1
|276
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|12-3
|231
|4
|4. Center Grove
|15-1
|213
|5
|5. Brownsburg
|15-2
|181
|3
|6. Hammond Central
|16-1
|164
|6
|7. Kokomo
|12-4
|119
|8
|8. New Palestine
|14-0
|117
|9
|9. Jennings Co.
|14-1
|100
|10
|10. Munster
|13-2
|98
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Carmel 76. Westfield 76. Mishawaka 10. Lafayette Harrison 9. Bloomington North 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (7)
|13-2
|296
|2
|2. Mishawaka Marian (9)
|14-2
|290
|1
|3. Norwell
|13-2
|246
|4
|4. S. Bend Washington
|13-2
|200
|5
|5. N. Daviess
|14-3
|193
|3
|6. W. Noble
|13-1
|172
|6
|7. Oak Hill
|13-1
|140
|8
|8. Indpls Chatard
|10-3
|113
|7
|9. Lake Station
|13-1
|100
|9
|10. Scottsburg
|14-2
|89
|10
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Brebeuf 22. Lebanon 20. Connersville 19. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Linton-Stockton (11)
|15-1
|310
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5)
|15-1
|294
|2
|3. S. Spencer
|14-1
|244
|3
|4. Wapahani
|14-1
|236
|4
|5. Gary 21st Century
|14-4
|156
|5
|6. University
|11-1
|154
|8
|7. Providence
|8-3
|141
|9
|8. Brownstown
|9-4
|112
|7
|9. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|15-2
|93
|10
|10. Taylor
|12-2
|65
|6
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 29. Tipton 19. Indpls Covenant Christian 15. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Prairie Hts. 7. Sullivan 7. Eastern Hancock 7. Cass 7. Manchester 6. Northeastern 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orleans (15)
|13-1
|318
|1
|2. Bloomfield (1)
|14-3
|286
|2
|3. Bethesda Christian
|12-2
|236
|3
|4. Indpls Lutheran
|9-3
|200
|6
|5. Fountain Central
|12-3
|171
|7
|6. Loogootee
|10-5
|152
|4
|7. Ev. Christian
|8-7
|126
|5
|8. Morgan Twp.
|13-3
|101
|NR
|9. Bethany Christian
|10-4
|81
|NR
|10. Barr-Reeve
|9-7
|56
|10
Others receiving votes:
Tri 55. Blue River 41. Tindley 30. Liberty Christian 30. Edinburgh 9. Clay City 8. Borden 7. Michigan City Marquette 7. Greenwood Christian 6.