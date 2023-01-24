Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (16) 20-0 320 1 2. Penn 13-1 276 2 3. Indpls Cathedral 12-3 231 4 4. Center Grove 15-1 213 5 5. Brownsburg 15-2 181 3 6. Hammond Central 16-1 164 6 7. Kokomo 12-4 119 8 8. New Palestine 14-0 117 9 9. Jennings Co. 14-1 100 10 10. Munster 13-2 98 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 76. Westfield 76. Mishawaka 10. Lafayette Harrison 9. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. NorthWood (7) 13-2 296 2 2. Mishawaka Marian (9) 14-2 290 1 3. Norwell 13-2 246 4 4. S. Bend Washington 13-2 200 5 5. N. Daviess 14-3 193 3 6. W. Noble 13-1 172 6 7. Oak Hill 13-1 140 8 8. Indpls Chatard 10-3 113 7 9. Lake Station 13-1 100 9 10. Scottsburg 14-2 89 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 22. Lebanon 20. Connersville 19. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Linton-Stockton (11) 15-1 310 1 2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 15-1 294 2 3. S. Spencer 14-1 244 3 4. Wapahani 14-1 236 4 5. Gary 21st Century 14-4 156 5 6. University 11-1 154 8 7. Providence 8-3 141 9 8. Brownstown 9-4 112 7 9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 15-2 93 10 10. Taylor 12-2 65 6

Others receiving votes:

Carroll (Flora) 29. Tipton 19. Indpls Covenant Christian 15. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Prairie Hts. 7. Sullivan 7. Eastern Hancock 7. Cass 7. Manchester 6. Northeastern 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Orleans (15) 13-1 318 1 2. Bloomfield (1) 14-3 286 2 3. Bethesda Christian 12-2 236 3 4. Indpls Lutheran 9-3 200 6 5. Fountain Central 12-3 171 7 6. Loogootee 10-5 152 4 7. Ev. Christian 8-7 126 5 8. Morgan Twp. 13-3 101 NR 9. Bethany Christian 10-4 81 NR 10. Barr-Reeve 9-7 56 10

Others receiving votes:

Tri 55. Blue River 41. Tindley 30. Liberty Christian 30. Edinburgh 9. Clay City 8. Borden 7. Michigan City Marquette 7. Greenwood Christian 6.