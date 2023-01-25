BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota boys high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM WIN-LOSS-TIE LAST WEEK

1. Warroad 16-0-0 1

2. Hermantown 12-2-1 2

3. Orono 14-2-0 3

4. Mahtomedi 11-4-0 4

5. East Grand Forks 11-6-0 5

6. Northfield 12-4-0 5

7. Detroit Lakes 12-4-1 8

8. Hibbing-Chisholm 12-5-1 11

9. Rock Ridge 11-4-1 16

10. Two Rivers 14-3-1 12

11. Delano 9-7-0 9

12. Fergus Falls 8-5-1 7

13. New Ulm 14-2-1 13

14. Luverne 9-5-1 NR

15. Minneapolis 9-6-1 NR

16. New Prague 10-4-0 19

17. Duluth Denfeld 10-8-1 14

18. St.Cloud Cathedral 8-7-0 18

19. Albert Lea 12-4-0 15

Wadena-Deer Creek 10-4-0 20

Other teams receiving votes:

Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis, Monticello, Little Falls, Thief River Falls, Providence Academy, Waconia, Dodge County.

Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 18-2-0 1

2. Hill-Murray 16-2-1 4

3. Gentry Academy 17-2-0 2

4. Edina 14-4-1 3

5. Andover 16-3-0 5

6. Holy Family 15-5-1 6

7. Maple Grove 15-4-1 7

8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 15-4-1 8

9. Stillwater 16-4-0 10

10. Lakeville South 17-2-0 13

11. Moorehead 14-6-0 11

12. benilde-St. Margaret’s 12-5-2 9

13. Lakeville North 15-6-0 12

14. Apple Valley 15-5-1 NR

15. Roseville/Mahtomedi 13-7-1 14

16. Grand Rapids/Greenway 13-9-0 20

17. Northfield 13-6-0 19

18. North Wright County 8-9-1 16

19. Blake 10-10-0 17

20. Rogers 10-8-1 15

Other Teams Receiving Votes:

Owatonna, Eastview, Bemidji, Rosemount, Elk River/Zimmerman, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls, Roseau.