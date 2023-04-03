USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

AP NEWS
April 3, 2023 GMT

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (29)24-47491
2. Wake Forest (1)26-37102
3. Florida24-56733
4. Vanderbilt23-56714
5. Arkansas23-56076
6. South Carolina26-35948
7. Virginia24-45615
8. Tennessee21-84989
9. Stanford18-74927
10. Kentucky25-346717
11. Boston College20-643016
12. Louisville21-636111
13. Oklahoma State22-735613
14. Campbell22-434415
15. North Carolina20-830814
16. East Carolina20-829210
17. Florida Gulf Coast23-525218
18. Connecticut20-618920
19. Texas20-918219
20. Miami (Fla.)19-916323
21. Coastal Carolina18-7158NR
22. UCLA16-815312
23. Texas Tech20-910821
24. West Virginia21-789NR
25. North Carolina State20-880NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Iowa (20-6); No. 24 UC Santa Barbara (17-6); No. 25 Mississippi (16-11).

Others receiving votes: Oregon (18-7) 45; Alabama (21-8) 31; Texas San Antonio (23-6) 30; Old Dominion (22-6) 29; UC Santa Barbara (17-6) 29; Indiana (20-8) 22; Texas A&M (17-11) 21; Dallas Baptist (19-9) 15; Auburn (18-9) 9; Northeastern (22-4) 8; Arizona State (19-9) 5; Missouri (19-9) 5; Southern California (16-10) 5; Iowa (20-6) 4; Mississippi (16-11) 2; Maryland (17-10) 1; 1; Oral Roberts (20-9) 1; Southern Miss (16-10).

