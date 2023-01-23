BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morgantown (9)
|12-1
|99
|1
|2. George Washington
|12-0
|86
|3
|3. Parkersburg South (1)
|10-2
|85
|2
|4. Huntington
|11-2
|64
|5
|5. Greenbrier East
|7-3
|57
|4
|6. Spring Mills
|10-2
|55
|6
|7. Hedgesville
|11-3
|34
|8
|8. Jefferson
|7-4
|27
|7
|9. Wheeling Park
|8-4
|21
|9
|10. Cabell Midland
|6-5
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1.
|1. Fairmont Senior (6)
|11-0
|96
|1
|2. Shady Spring (3)
|10-3
|92
|2
|3. Ripley (1)
|12-0
|79
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|10-1
|72
|4
|5. Scott
|8-4
|55
|5
|6. Elkins
|8-5
|45
|7
|7. Winfield
|7-6
|40
|8
|8. Logan
|7-8
|38
|6
|9. Nitro
|7-5
|14
|10
|10. Herbert Hoover
|7-6
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2.
|1. Williamstown (9)
|12-0
|98
|T1
|2. Bluefield (1)
|7-3
|88
|T1
|3. Chapmanville
|10-1
|80
|3
|4. South Harrison
|12-1
|67
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|10-3
|60
|5
|6. St. Marys
|9-3
|45
|6
|7. Wyoming East
|9-3
|38
|7
|8. Charleston Catholic
|8-3
|35
|9
|9. Wheeling Central
|7-6
|23
|8
|10. Poca
|7-5
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Trinity 2, Wirt County 1.
|1. James Monroe (10)
|13-2
|100
|1
|2. Webster County
|10-3
|85
|2
|3. Tucker County
|7-3
|83
|3
|4. Tug Valley
|8-3
|65
|4
|5. Cameron
|7-5
|57
|5
|6. Doddridge County
|8-3
|42
|6
|7. Clay-Battelle
|8-5
|36
|8
|8. Pendleton County
|6-4
|35
|7
|9. Tolsia
|9-5
|14
|10
|10. Madonna
|7-7
|11
|9
|(tie) St. Joseph
|6-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: East Hardy 7, Valley Wetzel 3, Montcalm 1.