AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 23, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 12-1 99 1
2. George Washington 12-0 86 3
3. Parkersburg South (1) 10-2 85 2
4. Huntington 11-2 64 5
5. Greenbrier East 7-3 57 4
6. Spring Mills 10-2 55 6
7. Hedgesville 11-3 34 8
8. Jefferson 7-4 27 7
9. Wheeling Park 8-4 21 9
10. Cabell Midland 6-5 5 10

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 11-0 96 1
2. Shady Spring (3) 10-3 92 2
3. Ripley (1) 12-0 79 3
4. East Fairmont 10-1 72 4
5. Scott 8-4 55 5
6. Elkins 8-5 45 7
7. Winfield 7-6 40 8
8. Logan 7-8 38 6
9. Nitro 7-5 14 10
10. Herbert Hoover 7-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1
2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1
3. Chapmanville 10-1 80 3
4. South Harrison 12-1 67 4
5. Ravenswood 10-3 60 5
6. St. Marys 9-3 45 6
7. Wyoming East 9-3 38 7
8. Charleston Catholic 8-3 35 9
9. Wheeling Central 7-6 23 8
10. Poca 7-5 13 10

West Virginia

  • BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

  • West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training

  • WVa Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules

  • West Virginia receives funding for juvenile justice system

    • Others receiving votes: Trinity 2, Wirt County 1.

    Class A

    1. James Monroe (10) 13-2 100 1
    2. Webster County 10-3 85 2
    3. Tucker County 7-3 83 3
    4. Tug Valley 8-3 65 4
    5. Cameron 7-5 57 5
    6. Doddridge County 8-3 42 6
    7. Clay-Battelle 8-5 36 8
    8. Pendleton County 6-4 35 7
    9. Tolsia 9-5 14 10
    10. Madonna 7-7 11 9
    (tie) St. Joseph 6-5 11 NR

    Others receiving votes: East Hardy 7, Valley Wetzel 3, Montcalm 1.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.