BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 12-1 99 1 2. George Washington 12-0 86 3 3. Parkersburg South (1) 10-2 85 2 4. Huntington 11-2 64 5 5. Greenbrier East 7-3 57 4 6. Spring Mills 10-2 55 6 7. Hedgesville 11-3 34 8 8. Jefferson 7-4 27 7 9. Wheeling Park 8-4 21 9 10. Cabell Midland 6-5 5 10

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 11-0 96 1 2. Shady Spring (3) 10-3 92 2 3. Ripley (1) 12-0 79 3 4. East Fairmont 10-1 72 4 5. Scott 8-4 55 5 6. Elkins 8-5 45 7 7. Winfield 7-6 40 8 8. Logan 7-8 38 6 9. Nitro 7-5 14 10 10. Herbert Hoover 7-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1 2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1 3. Chapmanville 10-1 80 3 4. South Harrison 12-1 67 4 5. Ravenswood 10-3 60 5 6. St. Marys 9-3 45 6 7. Wyoming East 9-3 38 7 8. Charleston Catholic 8-3 35 9 9. Wheeling Central 7-6 23 8 10. Poca 7-5 13 10

Others receiving votes: Trinity 2, Wirt County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 13-2 100 1 2. Webster County 10-3 85 2 3. Tucker County 7-3 83 3 4. Tug Valley 8-3 65 4 5. Cameron 7-5 57 5 6. Doddridge County 8-3 42 6 7. Clay-Battelle 8-5 36 8 8. Pendleton County 6-4 35 7 9. Tolsia 9-5 14 10 10. Madonna 7-7 11 9 (tie) St. Joseph 6-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: East Hardy 7, Valley Wetzel 3, Montcalm 1.