BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Spring Valley (3) 11-2 88 3 2. Wheeling Park (7) 11-1 86 1 3. Cabell Midland 9-2 85 2 4. Morgantown 8-3 63 5 5. Huntington 5-4 44 6 6. University 8-5 41 4 7. Spring Mills 8-0 32 9 8. St. Albans 11-3 29 NR 9. Parkersburg South 5-5 26 7 10. Woodrow Wilson 6-5 14 10

Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 12-0 100 1 2. North Marion 9-1 83 T3 3. Ripley 10-3 76 4 4. Nitro 7-3 70 T3 5. East Fairmont 11-2 54 6 6. Lewis County 12-0 53 10 7. Robert C. Byrd 7-3 46 5 8. Philip Barbour 5-4 23 8 9. Keyser 8-4 18 9 10. Logan 6-7 13 7

Others receiving votes: Winfield 7, PikeView 5, Grafton 2.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (6) 8-2 94 1 2. Mingo Central (4) 10-1 91 2 3. Summers County 11-2 71 4 4. Williamstown 7-3 63 3 5. Wheeling Central 10-1 62 7 6. St. Marys 8-4 54 5 7. Parkersburg Catholic 5-3 40 6 8. Chapmanville 9-4 39 8 9. Petersburg 7-5 18 9 10. Charleston Catholic 7-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 4, Ritchie County 3, Roane County 1, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (7) 10-0 97 1 2. Cameron (3) 10-4 82 2 3. Webster County 10-1 80 3 4. Doddridge County 9-2 72 4 5. James Monroe 9-3 63 5 6. Greenbrier West 11-2 56 6 7. Tug Valley 4-3 24 7 7. Tolsia 5-4 24 9 9. Gilmer County 6-7 19 8 10. Hundred 10-2 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 8, Pendleton County 7, Clay-Battelle 3.