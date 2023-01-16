BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Spring Valley (3)
|11-2
|88
|3
|2. Wheeling Park (7)
|11-1
|86
|1
|3. Cabell Midland
|9-2
|85
|2
|4. Morgantown
|8-3
|63
|5
|5. Huntington
|5-4
|44
|6
|6. University
|8-5
|41
|4
|7. Spring Mills
|8-0
|32
|9
|8. St. Albans
|11-3
|29
|NR
|9. Parkersburg South
|5-5
|26
|7
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|6-5
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3.
|1. Wayne (10)
|12-0
|100
|1
|2. North Marion
|9-1
|83
|T3
|3. Ripley
|10-3
|76
|4
|4. Nitro
|7-3
|70
|T3
|5. East Fairmont
|11-2
|54
|6
|6. Lewis County
|12-0
|53
|10
|7. Robert C. Byrd
|7-3
|46
|5
|8. Philip Barbour
|5-4
|23
|8
|9. Keyser
|8-4
|18
|9
|10. Logan
|6-7
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Winfield 7, PikeView 5, Grafton 2.
|1. Wyoming East (6)
|8-2
|94
|1
|2. Mingo Central (4)
|10-1
|91
|2
|3. Summers County
|11-2
|71
|4
|4. Williamstown
|7-3
|63
|3
|5. Wheeling Central
|10-1
|62
|7
|6. St. Marys
|8-4
|54
|5
|7. Parkersburg Catholic
|5-3
|40
|6
|8. Chapmanville
|9-4
|39
|8
|9. Petersburg
|7-5
|18
|9
|10. Charleston Catholic
|7-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 4, Ritchie County 3, Roane County 1, Bluefield 1.
|1. Tucker County (7)
|10-0
|97
|1
|2. Cameron (3)
|10-4
|82
|2
|3. Webster County
|10-1
|80
|3
|4. Doddridge County
|9-2
|72
|4
|5. James Monroe
|9-3
|63
|5
|6. Greenbrier West
|11-2
|56
|6
|7. Tug Valley
|4-3
|24
|7
|7. Tolsia
|5-4
|24
|9
|9. Gilmer County
|6-7
|19
|8
|10. Hundred
|10-2
|15
|T10
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 8, Pendleton County 7, Clay-Battelle 3.