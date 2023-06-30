Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
World News

Federal board approves $12.7 billion budget for Puerto Rico as island shakes off bankruptcy

 
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances on Friday approved a $12.7 billion general fund budget that contains increases for teachers, judicial employees and the U.S. territory’s public university.

It is the largest budget approved in the island’s history.

The bulk of the funds, $2.6 billion, will go toward education, followed by $1.2 billion for public safety, $600 million for the University of Puerto Rico and $555 million for the island’s health department.

Other news
FILE -A boy accompanied by his dog watches the repairs of Guajataca Dam, which cracked during the passage of Hurricane Maria, in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. A key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged nearly six years ago by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved, officials announced Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
Crews will rebuild a critical dam in Puerto Rico that was battered by Hurricane Maria
Officials say a key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved. The U.S.
People protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Hundreds of people including religious leaders, economists, lawyers, teachers and retirees protested a proposed increase to already high electric bills that a growing number of people in the U.S. territory are struggling to pay. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Hundreds in Puerto Rico protest proposed increase in electricity bills
Hundreds of people in Puerto Rico including religious leaders, economists, teachers and retirees are protesting a proposed increase to already high electric bills that a growing number of people are struggling to pay.
FILE - White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the White House, May 12, 2023, in Washington. The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in "middle mile" grants to shore up connections in dozens of places around the country where significant gaps in connectivity persist. "These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances," said Landrieu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
$930 million in grants announced in Biden’s effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr watches during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
USA Basketball to play host to Puerto Rico in World Cup tuneup at Las Vegas
USA Basketball has finalized its schedule of exhibition games leading into this summer’s FIBA World Cup, announcing Tuesday that it will open the five-game slate against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7.

The approval comes after last-minute debates threatened to derail the proposed budget, which is slightly bigger than last year’s $12.4 billion budget.

The new budget was previously approved by Puerto Rico’s legislature and governor on Thursday and goes into effect on July 1.

It is the third balanced budget for Puerto Rico, which officials say helps the island return to the capital markets after emerging last year from the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

If a fourth balanced budget is approved next year, that would mark the end of the federal control board, which was created by U.S. Congress.