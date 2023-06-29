FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
World News

Crews will rebuild a critical dam in Puerto Rico that was battered by Hurricane Maria

 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged nearly six years ago by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved, officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority on the multimillion-dollar project that is expected to take a decade.

“We are talking about a very complex undertaking,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

Other news
People protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Hundreds of people including religious leaders, economists, lawyers, teachers and retirees protested a proposed increase to already high electric bills that a growing number of people in the U.S. territory are struggling to pay. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Hundreds in Puerto Rico protest proposed increase in electricity bills
Hundreds of people in Puerto Rico including religious leaders, economists, teachers and retirees are protesting a proposed increase to already high electric bills that a growing number of people are struggling to pay.
FILE - White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the White House, May 12, 2023, in Washington. The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in "middle mile" grants to shore up connections in dozens of places around the country where significant gaps in connectivity persist. "These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances," said Landrieu. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
$930 million in grants announced in Biden’s effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr watches during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
USA Basketball to play host to Puerto Rico in World Cup tuneup at Las Vegas
USA Basketball has finalized its schedule of exhibition games leading into this summer’s FIBA World Cup, announcing Tuesday that it will open the five-game slate against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7.
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That's according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Supreme Court rules against Puerto Rican journalists seeking records from financial oversight board
The Supreme Court has ruled against an organization of Puerto Rican journalists in its quest for documents from the financial oversight board created to deal with the island territory’s bankruptcy.

Among the priorities is to install an early warning system, something that was lacking when Hurricane Maria pummeled the U.S. territory as a powerful Category 4 storm in September 2017 and destabilized the dam, forcing authorities to evacuate nearby communities.

Crews have since made emergency repairs to the Guajataca Dam in northwest Puerto Rico, but officials said permanent work will start soon.

The dam provides water for crops in the region and as well as potable water for more than 300,000 people in the area.