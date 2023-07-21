FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
World News

Puerto Rico man found guilty of killing 8 at bar owned by rival drug trafficker following retrial

 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people after opening fire at a bar rented by a rival drug trafficker in northern Puerto Rico was found guilty on Friday following a retrial.

A federal jury also found Alexis Candelario Santana guilty of killing an unborn child and injuring 19 other people in the October 2009 mass shooting in which Candelario’s godson and cousin were killed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 17 different weapons were used in the shooting, with more than 330 shell casings found at the bar called La Tómbola in Toa Baja.

Other news
FILE - In this April 5, 2012 photo, A Kansas Highway Patrol retro patrol car is parked outside their headquarters in Wichita, Kan. A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists' constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol in her ruling Friday, July 21, 2023, that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules
A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists’ constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal.
CORRECTS FULL NAME TO ZACHARY MARGULIS-OHNUMA, NOT ZACHARY MARGULIS - Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma, attorney for retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, speaks to reporters after his client entered a not guilty plea at his initial appearance at federal court, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. The former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country's late leader Hugo Chávez was extradited to New York from Spain on Wednesday, July 19, to face decade-old drug trafficking charges. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief pleads not guilty to charges alleging he flooded US with drugs
A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has pleaded not guilty to decade-old drug trafficking charges, a day after his extradition from Spain.
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022, with double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses, a new crime report showed Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Beshear said that the report is "encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth." (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Serious crime rates in Kentucky dropped overall in 2022, new report shows
A new report shows that overall serious crime rates fell across Kentucky in 2022. The report points to double-digit declines in reports of homicides, robberies and drug offenses.
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival in Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Hadid and a friend are on vacation in the Cayman Islands after the Customs and Border Control said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 that they arrested the two for marijuana possession and later released them. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession.

Authorities said that Candelario and others opened fire on people gathered outside the bar as they celebrated its grand opening and then entered the building and continued shooting.

Candelario, who also was convicted of 40 counts of drug trafficking, is scheduled to be sentenced in October. His attorneys said they would appeal Friday’s conviction.

Candelario previously had been found guilty in the case and received a life sentence in 2013, but an appeals court ordered a new trial after finding a judge erred in a proceeding.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Candelario once ran a drug trafficking operation in Toa Baja from 1993 to 2003, despite being arrested in 2002 on various murder charges. He was released from prison in February 2009 and was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands in December 2009, two months after the mass shooting.