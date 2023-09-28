Purdue coach Ryan Walters squares off against former Illinois boss in battle for The Cannon

Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Purdue (1-3, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Line: Purdue by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Illinois leads 47-45-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s a pupil vs. mentor contest for The Cannon. Purdue coach Ryan Walters spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator for Illinois coach Bret Bielema, adding fuel to a longtime border rivalry. The Boilermakers have lost two straight and desperately need to change their 0-3 home mark. Bielema’s Illini also need to prove they can beat quality opponents after barely escaping against Toledo in the season opener and rallying from a 10-0 deficit to beat Florida Atlantic last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Illini defense vs. Purdue QB Hudson Card. Illinois has allowed a league-high 422.8 yards per game and 27.3 points, the second-worst average in the Big Ten. Illinois is also ranked 13th in run defense. Card is an experienced player who is capable of finding holes in defenses with his arm or his legs. If Illinois can’t contain Card — inside or outside the pocket — it could be a long day.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Illinois: WR Isaiah Williams. The former quarterback has become quite a receiving weapon. He leads the Big Ten in receptions (24) is second yards receiving (333), behind only All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s caught a pass in all 29 games he’s played since making the position switch and has at least three catches in 18 straight games.

Purdue: S Dillon Thieneman. The true freshman has made an immediate impact. He leads the team with 38 tackles through four games, 29 of those solos. He also has two interceptions and one quarterback hit. The Boilermakers need him to play well this weekend.

FACTS & FIGURES

The road team has won eight of the last 11 in this series. ... Illinois has lost three straight in the series. ... Walters brought four former Illini assistants to Purdue after being named head coach in December. ... Illinois is 3-3 in its last three road games. ... The Boilermakers’ 31-24 victory in Champaign, Illinois, proved the difference between winning the Big Ten West title. ... Jer’Zhan Newton is tied for third nationally among DTs with 15 quarterback pressures. Illini teammate Keith Randolph Jr. had seven QB pressures in the loss to then No. 7 Penn State. ... Purdue WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen trails only Williams in receptions (22) among conference players.

