Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Spain keeps Putellas and 3 of the rebel players for Women’s World Cup

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas attends a training session in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Friday June 2, 2023, ahead of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday June 3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas attends a training session in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Friday June 2, 2023, ahead of the Women’s Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday June 3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain will head to the Women’s World Cup with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda on Friday announced the 23 players who will play in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand, dropping six players from the preliminary list released two weeks ago.

Elene Lete, Jana Fernández, Maite Oroz, Fiamma Benítez, Marta Cardona and Inma Gabarro were dropped. Sheila García had already left the team’s preparations because of an injury.

Other news
FILE - New Zealand's Jitka Klimkova gestures during an international friendly soccer match against South Korea at Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 30, 2021. Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. The team was unveiled Friday, June 30, 2023, after head coach Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Co-host New Zealand’s squad includes 10 players who’ll be making their Women’s World Cup debut
Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time.
Teenage girls play soccer at the Union School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 5, 2023. The school's soccer program aims to keep kids off the street and prevent them from joining gangs, as well as potentially recruit the next big stars. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Haiti’s soccer team hopes to keep inspiring fans in its historic debut at the Women’s World Cup
Haiti will make its debut at the Women’s World Cup following its historic win over Chile in a qualifying tournament that gave a boost to a country reeling amid deepening poverty, violence and political instability.
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring against England during the women's international friendly soccer match between England and Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
With Kerr and her Matildas on home soil, Australia has high expectations for Women’s World Cup
Sam Kerr and the Matildas will have more than 80,000 fans in the stadium and much of Australia watching when they start their Women’s World Cup campaign against Ireland.
FILE - The FIFA Women's World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia - New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament. They will perform the song live at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 prior to the first match, where New Zealand will take on Norway. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat.

Putellas, who recently recovered from an ACL injury that sidelined her for about nine months, was included along with Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey, who were among the players who in September announced they would not play for Spain because of differences with Vilda.

The Spanish soccer federation had demanded the players ask for forgiveness after they sent emails asking not to be selected because they said playing for Vilda “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health.

Only 13 players are back from the squad that played in the European Championship in England last year, when Spain was eliminated by the hosts in the quarterfinals. Ten players will be debuting with the main squad in an international tournament.

Spain will play its first match at the Women’s World Cup against Costa Rica on July 21. Zambia and Japan are also in the group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports