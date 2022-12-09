Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from left: Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Jan Rachinsky, Chairman of the Board of the International "Memorial" and Natallia Pintsyuk, the wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski attend a press conference on the eve of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the laureates "have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy." The prize was seen as a strong rebuke to the authoritarian rule of Putin. (AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber)

MOSCOW (AP) — A representative of one the the organizations sharing this year’s Nobel Peace Prize said Friday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, that “We must establish an international tribunal to hold Putin, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable.”

In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace price along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialatski, head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna.

Bialatski is jailed in Belarus and was unable to travel to receive the prize, which is due to be formally presented on Saturday.