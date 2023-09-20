UN General Assembly latest
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
Temple University president dies
World News

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit.

Speaking after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space,” noting that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a part of that.

The Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin has pivoted the country toward China, selling it more energy, and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises.

Other news
People walk through a screen advertisement of an Adidas sportswear at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Leading Chinese planners voiced confidence Wednesday in the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, holding key interest rates steady amid signs of improvement in some areas such as services. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese officials voice faith in economy and keep interest rates steady as forecasts darken
FILE - A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022. Japan’s exports fell 0.8% in August 2023 from a year earlier, with steep declines in shipments to China and the rest of Asia, its largest regional market. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Japan records a trade deficit in August as exports to China, rest of Asia weaken
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a military compound belonging to the Defense Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 23, 2023. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkey who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran’s drone program. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia

China has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and even denounced Western sanctions against Moscow. It also accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.

On Tuesday, senior Russian security official, Nikolai Patrushev, called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to contain them as he hosted Wang Yi for security talks.

The Kremlin has continuously expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China have grown closer as their relations with the West deteriorate.

Wang arrived in Russia on Monday on a four-day visit following his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Malta over the weekend.

Putin’s plan to visit China was initially announced in July.