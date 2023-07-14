Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
World News

Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By GERALD IMRAY
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month and the country is desperately trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant, South Africa’s deputy president said in an interview with a news website on Friday.

As a signatory to the treaty establishing the International Criminal Court, South Africa is obliged to arrest Putin on an indictment the court issued against the Russian leader in March for war crimes involving the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Moscow has dismissed the warrant. South African authorities are likely to breach the treaty and not arrest Putin, but some opposition parties, rights groups and legal activists have said he should be arrested and have threatened to do it themselves, raising security issues for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Other news
A man inspects a truck that was burned on the highway between Mpangeni and Nseleni in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, Tuesday July 11, 2023. South Africa deployed the army in four of its provinces Friday July 14, 2023, after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country since last weekend. (AP Photo)
South Africa deploys army over burning of trucks, braces for unrest over ex-president’s court case
South Africa has deployed the army in four of its provinces after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country in the span of five days.
FILE - Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in an courtroom outburst on Thursday that he “burned it intentionally.” Zandile Mafe said he was going to “burn it more” if the country’s Parliament is not moved from Cape Town. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
Man accused of terrorism over fire at South African Parliament says he ‘burned it intentionally’
A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst that he “burned it intentionally.”
FILE - Main opposition leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen addresses a special sitting of parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Six opposition parties announced Tuesday, July 4, 2023, they will discuss forming an alliance for South Africa's national election next year in an attempt to end the 30-year hold on power of the African National Congress. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
6 South African opposition parties to discuss forming alliance to challenge long-ruling ANC
Six opposition parties in South Africa say they will discuss forming an alliance for next year’s national election in an attempt to end the 30-year hold on power of the African National Congress.
FILE - South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Vermeulen to captain Springboks vs. Australia and Libbok starts at No. 10
No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf.

Having already decided not to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, South Africa faces the prospect of further straining relations with the West if it allows Putin to freely attend the summit of the BRICS emerging economies bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin hasn’t yet traveled to a country that is a signatory to the court treaty since the arrest warrant against him was issued.

The Kremlin has not said that Putin will attend and the brief rebellion in Russia by the Wagner private military group appeared to make it unlikely he would travel after such a serious threat to his rule.

But Russia does want Putin to attend alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the other presidents, South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile said in the interview with News24, a top South African news outlet. All the leaders were invited to the summit before the indictment against Putin was issued, South Africa has said.

“It’s a big dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot arrest him,” Mashatile said. “It’s almost like you invite your friend to your house, and then arrest them. That’s why for us, his not coming is the best solution. The Russians are not happy, though. They want him to come.”

Mashatile was put in charge of finding a solution by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Russia has rejected the alternatives, which included moving the summit to China, holding a virtual summit or Russia being represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mashatile said.

Ramaphosa will now attempt to convince Putin not to travel to South Africa when they meet at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of this month, Mashatile said.

“We’ve now decided to leave this matter with the president, who is talking to Putin,” Mashatile said. “The president is going to the Russia-Africa summit later this month, so they will continue to talk. We want to show him the challenges that we face because we are part of the Rome Statute and we can’t wiggle out of this.”

South Africa has history on the issue after failing in 2015 to arrest then-Sudan President Omar al-Bashir on a visit to South Africa when he was wanted by the ICC tribunal for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Allowing Putin to attend the BRICS meeting would put more pressure on South Africa’s relations with the U.S. and its other important Western diplomatic and trade partners.

U.S.-South Africa relationships are already under strain after the U.S. accused Africa’s most developed country of providing weapons to Moscow for the war in Ukraine on a Russian cargo ship that visited South Africa’s main naval base near Cape Town in December.

South Africa has denied there was any weapons transaction but Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the visit of the Lady R ship, which is under U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting weapons for Moscow.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa