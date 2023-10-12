Israel-Hamas war
Powerball winner
Steve Scalise
Microsoft back taxes
Mona Lisa secret
Sports

Qatari champion Al-Duhail hires former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier

 
Share

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Three months after being fired by Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier was hired Thursday to coach Qatari champion Al-Duhail.

Al-Duhail announced the hiring one day after ending the contract of Hernán Crespo, the former Argentina forward who coached the Doha club to the Qatar Stars League title last season.

The club had cited a “deterioration in the team results” under Crespo including a 1-0 home loss to Persepolis of Iran in the Asian Champions League group stage this month.

One of Galtier’s first games in charge is against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club which leads the group after two rounds. That game is in Riyadh on Oct. 24.

Other news
FILE - The trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey co-hosting plan was picked for 2032. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UEFA postpones Israel’s game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad
Arsenal's Ben White, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP)
MATCHDAY: Scotland can qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Spain
FILE - Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli controls the ball during the 'Berlusconi trophy' soccer match between Monza and Juventus in Monza, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 31, 2021. A Lawyer for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that the player is being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for betting online via unauthorized websites. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli investigated by Turin and soccer authorities for betting case

Galtier was fired by PSG in July after just one season in charge and winning the French league.

He is due to stand trial on Dec. 15 in Nice, France, to face allegations he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was coach at the city’s soccer club.

Al-Duhail did not state the length of Galtier’s contract.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer