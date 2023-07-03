Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sports

Qatar beats Mexico 1-0, and both nations advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) is unable to stop a goal by Qatar's Hazem Shehata during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Qatar defender Hazem Shehata, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Mexico during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A fan reacts after Qatar's Hazem Shehata scored a goal against the Mexico during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mexico defender Julián Araujo (2) tries to get past Qatar defender Homam Ahmed, left, and midfielder Mostafa Meshaal, right, during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mexico forward Santiago Giménez, right, moves the ball while defended by Qatar midfielder Ahmed Abdoulla (6) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mexico midfielder Orbelín Pineda, right, moves the ball while defended by Qatar defender Homam Ahmed during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mexico defender Gerardo Arteaga (6) is unable to get to a pass between Qatar defender Musab Kheder, left, and Qatar midfielder Abdullah Marafee during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mexico forward Ozziel Herrera, left, moves the ball while defended by Qatar midfielder Mohammed Waad during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Honduras midfielder José Pinto celebrates after scoring against Haiti during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Honduras midfielder Deiby Flores celebrates his goal against Honduras during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Qatar advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win Sunday night over a Mexican team that already clinched advancement.

Hazem Shehata scored his first international goal on a 10-yard header from Musaab Khidir’s cross in the 27th minute, Qatar’s only shot of the match.

Qatar last year became the first host to go 0-3 at a World Cup, losing to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

No. 14 Mexico, which opened with wins over Honduras and Haiti under interim coach Jaime Lozano, won Group B and will play a quarterfinal at Arlington, Texas, next Saturday against Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador or Martinique.

No. 58 Qatar, in the Gold Cup as an invited quest, finished with four points, ahead of Honduras on goal difference, and also will play one of those four nations as part of a quarterfinal doubleheader. The Qataris are coached by Carlos Queiroz, who led Iran at last year’s World Cup.

Qatar, which lost to Haiti and tied Honduras, got help when Haiti lost 2-1 to the Catrachos at Charlotte, North Carolina, and finished third with three points.

Frantzdy Pierrot put 87th-ranked Haiti ahead in the 21st minute with his 18th international goal, banging in the rebound after Edrick Menjívar parried Duckens Nazon’s shot into his path.

Jerry Bengtson, at 36 the Catrachos’ oldest player. tied the score in the 42nd with his 23rd goal, an 8-yard header from Maylor Núñez’s cross. José Pinto put No. 81 Honduras ahead when he slotted the ball past Alexandre Pierre in the 59th after Jorge Álvarez lofted the ball behind the defense.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport