Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men’s 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Zac Stubblety-Cook, left, of Australia, and Qin Haiyang, of China, compete in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Qin finished first and Stubblety-Cook finsished second. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. Qin finished first. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
China’s Qin Haiyang competes during the men’s 200m breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the swimming world championships on Friday, winning the gold medal in 2 minutes, 05.48 seconds.
Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia held the old record of 2:05.95.
Qin led after 50 meters and held on to touch first. Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States was third in 2:07.74.
It was Qin’s third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
