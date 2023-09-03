Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

1 of 8 |

Maggi a Pembrokeshire Corgi with her owner takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, near Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year on since the late monarch’s death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London Sunday to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)