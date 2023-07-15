Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester to make major league debut Monday

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitching prospect Quinn Priester is to make his major league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Saturday that the Pirates plan to call up Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to face Cleveland. Priester was the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

The 22-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts for Indianapolis this season.

Other news
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Conforto hits tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Giants beat Pirates for 4th straight win
Michael Conforto’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to four games.
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Borucki during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Giants won 6-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates
San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s a situation where he’s continuing to get better and deserves to get an opportunity at the major league level,” Shelton said. “We’re going to be excited about that.”

