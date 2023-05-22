Wisconsin police fatally shoot person they say ran from traffic stop, shot at officers

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police officers fatally shot a person early Monday who they said fired shots at them after running away from a traffic stop.

The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m. after Racine police officers tried to stop a vehicle regarding an investigation of shots fired late Sunday in the nearby community of Mount Pleasant, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The driver ran from the vehicle and hid in tall grass near a park in a residential area of the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, the agency said. Officers said the person didn’t follow orders to come out and began firing shots toward them as they approached.

Officers shot at the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported among the police officers.

No additional information about the person killed was immediately released.

The state justice department’s Division of Criminal Investigation said it was leading the investigation of the shooting and would turn its findings over to the Racine County District Attorney for review.