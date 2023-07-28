Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)

FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday — 300,000 pounds of which is suspended for two years — and lost 48 County Championship points and four in the T20 Blast from this season’s competitions by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel after admitting four charges.

Yorkshire released a statement accepting the sanctions. The punishment means Yorkshire drop from sixth to bottom of division two in the championship, all but ending its promotion chances, while the club goes from fifth to eighth in the North Group of the already-completed 2023 Blast, a competition where it failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Rafiq initially spoke out in 2020 about the racism and bullying he experienced across two spells at the county, between 2008 and 2014 and between 2016 and 2018. He also gave harrowing testimony about his experiences to the Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee in November 2021.

Other news
FILE - A person holds a sign encouraging people to honk if they love teachers during a protest, April 9, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee educators are pushing back against a ban on the teachings of certain concepts on race, gender and bias in classrooms by filing a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the law. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Tennessee educators file lawsuit challenging law limiting school lessons on race, sex and bias
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in O'Fallon, Mo. In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb and urged the mostly-white Francis Howell School District to address racial discrimination. The school board responded with a resolution promising to do better. Now, led by new conservative board members elected since last year, that resolution has been revoked.(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Missouri school board that voted to drop anti-racism resolution might consider a revised version
Teachers Laura Nickel, right, and Max Teske pose for a photograph after an interview with The Associated Press in Cottbus, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Two teachers in eastern Germany tried to counter the far-right activities of students at their small town high school. Disheartened by what they say was a lack of support from fellow educators, Laura Nickel and Max Teske decided to leave Mina Witkojc School in Burg. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Two teachers called out far-right activities at their German school. Then they had to leave town.

“No one should have to experience what Azeem Rafiq went through in cricket, and we once again thank him for his courage in speaking out,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould said.

The first charge Yorkshire admitted was the mishandling of its response to an independent report prompted by Rafiq’s allegations.

The second related to what the panel found to be the “deliberate” deletion of emails relevant to the ECB investigation into Yorkshire, the third to its handling of racism complaints more widely and the fourth to a failure to address the “systemic use” of racist and or discriminatory language over a prolonged period, set in the panel findings as being between 2004 and 2021.

“The overall misconduct in this case must be regarded as extremely serious within both the sporting and wider societal contexts,” the CDC panel’s written reasons confirming the sanctions said.

The panel recognized the “fragile” nature of the club’s finances, but said it would be an “affront” to those who had suffered as a consequence of the breaches Yorkshire had admitted if there was no financial penalty.

Yorkshire issued an apology to Rafiq in September 2021, accepting he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying, but the following month the club said no individual would face disciplinary action over the report’s findings.

The club’s handling of the case led to widespread condemnation and saw Yorkshire lose sponsors as well as the ECB withdrawing its right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley until governance changes were made.

The panel and the ECB recognized the work done to make Yorkshire more inclusive, first by Kamlesh Patel during his time as chair between November 2021 and March of this year, and subsequently by the current leadership.

The panel gave “significant weight” to efforts to remedy past failings but said those changes did not mean sanctions should not be imposed. The panel ordered the 100,000 pounds to be paid in equal instalments on Jan. 1, March 1, June 1 and Sept. 1 next year.

Yorkshire accepted the sanctions but said in a statement: “We are disappointed to receive the points deductions which affects players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports