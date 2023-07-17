Italian TV commentators face sanctions for racist and sexual remarks at swim worlds

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Italian TV commentators face sanctions for racist and sexual remarks at swim worlds

 
Share

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Two commentators for Italy’s state television face disciplinary procedures for making sexual and racist remarks live on air.

Italy’s RAI state television received numerous complaints from viewers following comments made during a broadcast of the diving competition at the world aquatics championships in Japan on Monday.

Journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and technical commentator — and two-time Olympian — Massimiliano Mazzucchi allegedly made sexist remarks during the women’s event and a racist comment during the men’s competition.

Other news
Passengers queue at a Trenitalia ticket office at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy rail strike strands commuters and tourists in sweltering weather at height of tourism season
A train strike across Italy has stranded workers and tourists alike on a sweltering weekday at the peak of high tourism season.
United States soccer player Christian Pulisic waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for medical tests at Italian Serie A soccer team AC Milan before an expected transfer from British club FC Chelsea. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)
United States forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speak during a news conference following their talks, that included European Union's plan for sharing responsibility for unauthorised migration, at the palace in Lazienki Park, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The leaders of Italy and Poland say European Union should focus on stopping migration
The prime ministers of Italy and Poland say the European Union should put a priority on stopping illegal migration instead of trying to get the 27 member nations to share responsibility for people who arrive without authorization.
A view out of a the new gondola towards mountain station Klein Matterhorn before the official opening of the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride II from Klein Matterhorn to Testa Grigia, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Zermatt, Valais, Switzerland. The 3S cable car Matterhorn Glacier Ride II connects the Klein Matterhorn mountain station at 3,883 metres above sea level with the Testa Grigia valley station at 3,480 metres above sea level. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP)
New cable car near the Matterhorn allows non-skiers to cross between Switzerland and Italy
A new cable car that allows visitors without skis to cross between Switzerland and Italy near the Matterhorn, one of the most famous Alpine peaks, has gone into service.

RAI CEO Roberto Sergio said he has already started the process for opening a disciplinary case and has asked for the duo to be sent home from Japan.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports