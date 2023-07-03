FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rafa Benítez says he had more than 20 offers before taking coaching job with Celta Vigo

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Newcastle's then coach Rafael Benitez smiles prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London.
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Newcastle's then coach Rafael Benitez smiles prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London.

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 1, 2019, Newcastle's then manager Rafael Benitez gestures during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates stadium in London. Rafa Benitez has been officially introduced as Celta Vigo’s new coach. He says he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 1, 2019, Newcastle’s then manager Rafael Benitez gestures during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates stadium in London. Rafa Benitez has been officially introduced as Celta Vigo’s new coach. He says he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Rafa Benítez was introduced as Celta Vigo coach on Monday, saying he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home.

Benítez, who last coached Everton in England, said he received more than 20 offers from clubs in Spain and abroad.

“There is a lot of money being offered out there,” the 63-year-old Spaniard said. “I wanted to be in a top league and closer to family, and with a project that allows me to grow. This offer was the most attractive. I am proud to be the club’s coach in its centennial.”

Benítez coached some of the top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Benítez had a stint in China before taking over Everton and after coaching Newcastle.

Celta finished 13th last season in the Spanish league.

