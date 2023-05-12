Las Vegas Raiders sign first-round draft pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson

Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson , a defensive end from Texas Tech, on Friday.

Wilson was taken seventh overall from the Red Raiders, where he started the past three seasons. His played his first year at Texas A&M.

Wilson made 121 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. The Raiders hope his ability to pressure the quarterback will translate to the NFL and boost a pass rush that was 30th in sacks last season. Wilson could work his way into a rotation with returning ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The rookie salary cap number for the seventh pick is $4.5 million, according to overthecap.com.

