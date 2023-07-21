Raiders rookie defensive linemen Wilson, Young placed on injured lists
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without talented rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries.
A defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech, Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list. He injured his foot last season with the Red Raiders and was held out of organized team activities.
Young, a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified injury.
The Las Vegas Raiders enter training camp off a 6-11 season. They signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, but he missed OTAs with a foot injury.
The Raiders open training camp Wednesday.
