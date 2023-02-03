Train hits boys in western Germany; 1 killed, 1 injured

Police officers stand at a barrier near the train accident site. in Recklinghausen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. According to initial information from the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Interior Ministry, two children were hit by a freight train in the rail accident in Recklinghausen. One child died and one was seriously injured, a spokesman for the situation center at the NRW Interior Ministry said Thursday evening. (Thomas Banneyer/dpa via AP)

Police officers stand at a barrier near the train accident site. in Recklinghausen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. According to initial information from the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Interior Ministry, two children were hit by a freight train in the rail accident in Recklinghausen. One child died and one was seriously injured, a spokesman for the situation center at the NRW Interior Ministry said Thursday evening. (Thomas Banneyer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday.

The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening.

The elder boy died while the younger was taken to a hospital. Police said Friday that his life was no longer in acute danger.

They said there were no indications that other children were hit, though they were looking into whether others had been on the tracks before the accident.