Police: Man killed when train hits truck at crossing

HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was killed when the truck he was traveling in was hit by a cargo train at a railroad crossing on Monday night, police said.

Prince William County police were called to the crossing in the area of Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Highway in Haymarket around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a train, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Their investigation found that the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Silverado disregarded a stop sign and a cargo train hit the truck as it crossed the tracks, police said. The impact knocked the truck off the road and it landed upright several hundred feet from the crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks.

The passenger, identified as Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was flown to a hospital, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.