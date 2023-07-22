FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Rain delays start in 4th Ashes test, prospects gloomy for rest of day

General view of weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
General view of weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

A view of the scoreboard at the weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
A view of the scoreboard at the weather affected Old Trafford stadium before the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain prevented play from starting on time on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Saturday.

The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day.

Australia was 113-4 in its second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining.

Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

