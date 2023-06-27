Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell

FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness event on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Yarl tells ABC's “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 27, that he never thought he would be shot even after the white man at the door he had mistakenly knocked on in Kansas City pointed a gun at him. Yarl was shot in the head and arm in April, after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell. (KCTV via AP)

FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness event on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Yarl tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 27, that he never thought he would be shot even after the white man at the door he had mistakenly knocked on in Kansas City pointed a gun at him. Yarl was shot in the head and arm in April, after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell. (KCTV via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was no way, Ralph Yarl thought, that the white man pointing the gun at him through the glass door would shoot him. But the Black teenager, who had gone to the wrong house in Kansas City looking for his younger brothers, was wrong a second time.

Yarl’s brothers were actually at a home a block away, and he said in an interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts that aired Tuesday that he hadn’t met the family of his brothers’ friends, “so maybe it was their house.”

After ringing the doorbell, he said, he waited a long time on the porch before the door opened.

Other news
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Lester. Lester, a Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door April 2023, is scheduled to be back in court Thursday, June 1, days after a judge ruled that court documents in the case will be sealed and kept from the public. (Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Family, attorneys criticize prosecutor’s handling of case in Ralph Yarl’s shooting
Attorneys for the family of a Black Kansas City teenager who was shot by a white man are criticizing the prosecutor’s handling of the case.
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Liberty, Mo. The attorney for Lester, accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is asking that all new information in the case be sealed from the public. (KMBC via AP, Pool)
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
The attorney for a Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is asking a judge to prevent any new information in the case from being made public.
A sign is seen, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in front of the house where 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl a week earlier in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Distrust in America: Small mistakes, deep fear — and gunfire
In suburban Detroit, it was a lost 14-year-old looking for directions. In Kansas City, it was a 16-year-old who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

“I see this old man and I’m saying, ‘Oh, this must be like, their grandpa,’” said Yarl, now 17. “And then he pulls out his gun. And I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ So I like, back up. He points it at me.”

Yarl braced and turned his head.

“And then it happened, and then I’m on the ground. I fall on the glass, the shattered glass,” he told Roberts, and “then before I know it, I’m running away, shouting, ‘Help me! Help me!’”

Yarl was bleeding and said he wondered how it was possible that he had been shot in the head. The man he had never met before said only five words to him, he said: “Don’t come here ever again.”

Andrew Lester, 84, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting.

Lester admitted that he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was “scared to death” he was about to be robbed by the Black person standing there. He remains free after posting $20,000 — 10% of his $200,000 bond.

The shooting drew international attention amid claims that Lester received preferential treatment from investigators. President Joe Biden and several celebrities issued statements calling for justice. Yarl’s attorney, Lee Merritt, has called for the shooting to be investigated as a hate crime.

Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, said on “Good Morning America” that she had been worried that her son got a flat tire, but that she then got a call from police telling her about the shooting, and she headed to the hospital. He was partially alert, but it was traumatizing, she said.

Ten weeks later, Yarl is physically recovered but said that he has headaches and trouble sleeping and that sometimes his mind is just foggy.

“You’re looking at a kid that took the SAT when he was in eighth grade — and now his brain is slowed,” Nagbe told Roberts. “So physically he looks fine. But there’s a lot that has been taken from him.”

Yarl said he is seeing a therapist and hopes to continue his recovery by focusing on his passions for chemical engineering and for music.

“I’m just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me,” Yarl said. “I’m just going to keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy. And just living my life the best I can, and not let this bother me.”