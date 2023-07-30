Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Sports

LA Rams sign veteran RB Royce Freeman one day after Sony Michel’s retirement

 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel.

Freeman joined his fourth NFL team in six pro seasons Sunday. He was with the Houston Texans for the past 1 1/2 seasons, spending most of 2022 on the practice squad.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that they would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel, who informed McVay of his decision that morning. Los Angeles last month re-signed Michel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Rams’ title team, to be a backup to starter Cam Akers.

Freeman will attempt to fill that role now alongside youngsters Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

Freeman has 1,407 career yards rushing. After a four-year career at Oregon, the Southern California native was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos and started eight games as a rookie while rushing for a career-high 521 yards.

