Two-time Super Bowl champion RB Sony Michel retires early in Rams camp

FILE - Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Rams. Coach Sean McVay announced Michel's decision Saturday, July 29, 2023, after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

FILE - Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Rams. Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday, July 29, 2023, after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. McVay said they had a conversation on Saturday morning in which Michel informed the team of his decision.

“What a great career this guy has had,” McVay said. “The epitome of a pro, a great competitor, and his next chapter is going to be exciting. He’s got so many gifts that he can offer to people, and so we’ll wish him the best.”

The 28-year-old Michel was entering his sixth NFL season after a four-year college career at Georgia. He won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and he earned a second championship with the Rams three years later.

Michel spent last season as a backup with the Los Angeles Chargers before re-signing with the Rams. He was expected to be the primary backup to Cam Akers this season, but McVay said the Rams will now look to sign another veteran running back to join Akers and young players Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

“It’s a bummer, but his body is feeling like it’s talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is,” McVay said. “I love Sony and we’ll continue to stay in touch, but we’ll look to add somebody in that running back room.”

Michel was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, and he scored the only touchdown in their 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 53. He rushed for at least 900 yards in each of his first two seasons with New England, and he added 845 yards for the Rams in the 2021 regular season.

Michel rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.

