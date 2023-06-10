FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut

FILE - In this image taken from police surveillance video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
FILE - In this image taken from police surveillance video provided by New Haven Police, Richard “Randy” Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. The City of New Haven fired two police officers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for what authorities called their reckless actions and lack of compassion toward Cox, who was injured and became paralyzed in the back of a police van after his arrest last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Richard “Randy” Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. The City of New Haven fired two police officers Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for what authorities called their reckless actions and lack of compassion toward Cox, who was injured and became paralyzed in the back of a police van after his arrest last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard "Randy" Cox from the Stetson Library to the New Haven Police Department on Friday, July 8, 2022 in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP, File)
FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard “Randy” Cox from the Stetson Library to the New Haven Police Department on Friday, July 8, 2022 in New Haven, Conn. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, New Haven agreed to a $45 million settlement with Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP, File)
By Carolyn Thompson
 
New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van following his arrest last year, the city’s mayor and attorneys said Saturday.

The agreement was reached Friday evening following a daylong conference with a federal magistrate judge, Mayor Justin Elicker said. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion.

“The city’s mistakes have been well documented,” a statement by attorneys Ben Crump, Louis Rubano and R.J. Weber, who represented Cox, said. “But today is a moment to look to the future, so New Haven residents can have confidence in their city and their police department.”

Cox, 36, was left paralyzed from the chest down June 19, 2022, when the police van he was riding in braked hard, sending him head-first into a metal partition while his hands were cuffed behind his back. Cox had been arrested on charges of threatening a woman with a gun, which were later dismissed.

“I can’t move. I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me,” Cox said minutes after the crash, according to police video.

Once at the police station, officers mocked Cox and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries, according to surveillance and body-worn camera footage. Officers dragged Cox by his feet out of the van and placed him in a holding cell prior to his eventual transfer to a hospital.

Five officers, including those who were fired, face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.

Cox last year sued the officers and the city for $100 million. His attorneys called the settlement the largest ever in a police misconduct case.

Cox did not plan to make any public comments over the weekend, Rubano said.

“He kind of relived what happened to him throughout the day yesterday, so it was a very emotional day,” the attorney said by phone. “He’s unwinding now.”

The case drew outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Cox is Black, while all five officers who were arrested are Black or Hispanic. Gray, who also was Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

New Haven police have since adopted reforms that include making sure all prisoners wear seat belts. The state Senate on June 5 gave final approval to legislation that would require seat belts for all prisoners being transported.

“Randy entered a police transport vehicle being able to walk, and now he’s not able to walk,” Elicker said at a news conference Saturday. He said he had spoken with Cox’s mother earlier in the day.

“What I shared with her is that while this settlement cannot bring Randy back to his original state when he entered that police transport vehicle, that my hope is that it provides Randy the future medical support and other support that he will need,” Elicker said. “Randy’s 36 years old, and we hope he has a long life ahead of him with the kind of support and care that he deserves.”