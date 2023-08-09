Scherzer sharp as Rangers beat A’s for ninth straight win

Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Scherzer sharp as Rangers beat A’s for ninth straight win

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 of 5 | 

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday, right, celebrates with third base coach Eric Martins after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
2 of 5 | 

Oakland Athletics’ JJ Bleday, right, celebrates with third base coach Eric Martins after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Oakland Athletics catcher Tyler Soderstrom, right, is unable to tag Texas Rangers' Sam Huff, left, at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 of 5 | 

Oakland Athletics catcher Tyler Soderstrom, right, is unable to tag Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff, left, at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman, center, celebrate with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Oakland Athletics on Sam Huff's double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
4 of 5 | 

Texas Rangers’ Robbie Grossman, center, celebrate with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Oakland Athletics on Sam Huff’s double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Texas Rangers' Sam Huff celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 of 5 | 

Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and the Texas Rangers extended their longest winning streak in seven years to nine games, beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner whom the Rangers acquired in a trade from the Mets on July 30, worked efficiently through the worst offense in the majors in front of another sparse crowd of 5,419 at the Coliseum.

The 39-year-old right-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until JJ Bleday’s leadoff homer in the fourth. Scherzer also walked two.

Corey Seager had three hits including his 19th home run for the surging Rangers. Marcus Semien, Robbie Grossman and Sam Huff added two hits apiece.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Moustakas (8) scores off of a double hit by Hunter Renfroe ahead of a throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol (2) during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Brandon Drury (23) also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Drury has 3 hits, Giolito wins first home start as Angels beat Giants 7-5 to snap 7-game skid
Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, is congratulated after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jankowski scores tying run in seventh, delivers go-ahead RBI groundout in eighth as Rangers beat A’s
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung, front left, follows through on a swing as Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, right, looks on in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Jung reached first on a fielder's choice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung to have surgery this week on fractured left thumb

Under first-year Texas manager Bruce Bochy, the Rangers (68-46) have already matched their win total from last season and lead the Houston Astros by three games in the AL West.

Texas’ win streak is the longest active in the majors and longest by the Rangers since winning 10 straight from May 9-19, 2017.

The Rangers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 but have a strong chance to end that drought this season, especially after trading for Scherzer (11-4).

The eight-time All-Star, who pitched six innings and allowed three runs against the Chicago White Sox in his Rangers’ debut on Aug. 3, was even better in his first road start with his new team and beat the A’s for the fourth time in eight outings.

Scherzer allowed only one runner past second base, struck out the side in the fifth and got plenty of defensive help from right fielder Adolis García, who made a pair of sliding catches to take hits away from the A’s.

Brock Burke relieved Scherzer and recorded the final six outs.

Texas also had plenty of offense. Seven players had at least one hit while five had one RBI or more. Most of the damage came against A’s starter JP Sears (2-9).

Sears had six strikeouts in four innings but allowed nine hits and four runs and lost for the third time in his last four starts.

Bleday’s ninth home run of the season broke up Scherzer’s bid for a third career no-hitter and was the lone highlight for an A’s team that lost its 82nd game of the season, assuring Oakland of its second consecutive losing season.

ROSTER MOVES Athletics: Claimed RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers from the Astros and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. … Optioned RHP Dany Jiménez to Las Vegas and recalled RHP Adrián Martinez for his second time this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Drew Rucinski is out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his lumbar spine in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Rangers LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-9, 3.40 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday. Montgomery has faced Oakland four times in his career without earning a decision. The Athletics will go with RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 6.75) but may use an opener before Tarnok.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports