Rangers’ deGrom throws bullpen session, indicates progress in return to active roster

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom said Friday afternoon he has “turned a corner” in returning to the active roster by throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session.

“For sure, feel like I’ve turned a corner,” said deGrom, sidelined since April 28 with elbow inflammation. “Everything felt good. Definitely headed in the right direction. I’m ready to go back out there.”

The 25-pitch workout was a step forward from his previous session a few days earlier, when he threw “16 or 18” pitches. The goal for his next outing will be to throw an “up-down,” during which he’ll throw, take a break, and then throw again to simulate what he’ll experience in a game.

DeGrom, the two-time NL Cy Young winner who left the New York Mets last December to sign a five-year, $185-million contract with Texas, said he isn’t ready to talk about beginning a rehab assignment.

DeGrom (2-0) was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29, a day after he left a start against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning.

DeGrom has made six starts this season, pitching 30 1/3 innings, going as far as seven innings once and throwing at least 90 pitches twice. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts, four walks and a .171 opponents’ batting average. The Rangers have won all of his starts.

