United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam

Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras' double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
1 of 6 | 

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras’ double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) watches the flight of his first inning grand slam during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
2 of 6 | 

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy (13) watches the flight of his first inning grand slam during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan, right, stands on the mound as pitching coach Mark Prior, left, walks out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
3 of 6 | 

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan, right, stands on the mound as pitching coach Mark Prior, left, walks out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, slides into second base ahead of a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
4 of 6 | 

Texas Rangers’ Travis Jankowski, right, slides into second base ahead of a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim gestures to his dugout after hitting a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
5 of 6 | 

Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim gestures to his dugout after hitting a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran runs the bases after his double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
6 of 6 | 

Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran runs the bases after his double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SCHUYLER DIXON
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep in a matchup of division leaders.

Heim cut LA’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the first before RBI singles from Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung put Texas in front in the second.

Taveras extended the lead to 7-4 in the third, and Ezequiel Duran was the sixth Texas batter with a run-scoring hit off rookie Emmet Sheehan. The two-out RBI double in the fourth ended the right-hander’s day.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is on the 15-day injured list, sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Dodgers back off again on throwing program for injured ace Kershaw, but say no setback
The Dodgers are once again backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles is postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder.
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs the bases for his two-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Abrams stays hot, homers on his bobblehead night as the Nationals rout the Giants 10-1
CJ Abrams homered on his bobblehead night, Josiah Gray earned his first win since June 30 and the Washington Nationals routed the San Francisco Giants 10-1.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn watches the ball after hitting an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
O’Hearn’s pinch-hit RBI single in 9th rallies Orioles to 6-5 win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles rebounded after blowing a five-run lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in three days, 6-5 on Saturday.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, pumps his fist as he rounds the bases on a two-run home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Glenn Otto during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Miguel Rojas also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Freeman hits 2 of the Dodgers’ 5 HRs as they rout the Rangers 16-3 in matchup of division leaders
Freddie Freeman homered twice and Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also went deep as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Texas Rangers 16-3.

The NL West-leading Dodgers were coming off 11-5 and 16-3 victories in their first two games at Globe Life Field since winning the neutral-site 2020 World Series there when Muncy lined his 24th homer into the seats in right field off Martín Pérez.

Facing his hometown team, Muncy tied LA’s club record with his third grand slam of the season, and it was a major league-leading 10th for the Dodgers. Muncy, hitting .196, struck out his other three times up.

Missing All-Star sluggers Corey Seager (sprained right thumb) and Adolis García (sore right hand), the AL West-leading Rangers beat LA for just the third time in the past 14 meetings after coming out of the All-Star break with six consecutive victories.

Trailing 5-4 in the third, Los Angeles had runners at second and third with no outs, but Pérez (8-3) got Chris Taylor on a flyout to shallow left, struck out Muncy and retired James Outman on a grounder. The left-hander allowed two singles over his final three innings.

Brock Burke pitched a perfect seventh, Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Will Smith finished Texas’ all-lefty pitching day with a scoreless ninth.

The sixth career start for Sheehan (3-1) was his worst, with the 23-year-old allowing eight hits and eight runs with five walks over 3 2/3 innings in his first loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez was a late scratch with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Will Smith. ... Ace LHP Clayton Kershaw has no timetable for his next bullpen session as he recovers from a sore left shoulder. He hasn’t pitched since June 27. An original plan for throwing to live hitters changed to a bullpen session, then neither. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw hasn’t had any setbacks.

Rangers: García was out of the lineup a day after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated he could be available as a pinch-hitter.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove (2-2, 6.40 ERA) is set for the opener of a three-game series against Toronto as LA starts a nine-game homestand that includes two days off.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31) is set for the opener of a three-game series at in-state rival and defending World Series champion Houston. The Rangers won two of three in Houston in April, their first series victory there since 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports