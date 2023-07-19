Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Rangers starting pitcher Gray exits in 5th inning after comebacker off left shin

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray looks up as head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, right, checks on him after Gray was hit by a single off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown leg injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
1 of 3 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray looks up as head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, right, checks on him after Gray was hit by a single off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown leg injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is checked by head athletic trainer Matt Lucero as manager Bruce Bochy stands at right, after Gray was hit by a single off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown leg injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
2 of 3 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is checked by head athletic trainer Matt Lucero as manager Bruce Bochy stands at right, after Gray was hit by a single off the bat of Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Gray left the game with an unknown leg injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 of 3 | 

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas starter Jon Gray exited the Rangers’ game against Tampa Bay on Wednesday after taking a comebacker off his shin in the fifth inning.

Gray was in obvious pain after Rays leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz hit a ball that ricocheted off the pitcher’s left leg and went into foul territory. Gray gingerly walked around after a trainer came out to check on the right-hander, who left the game after going through the motions of a pitch off the mound and putting pressure on that leg.

The Rangers said X-rays were negative and that Gray had a bruised shin.

Other news
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Rangers’ Gray to miss scheduled start vs. Angels on Tuesday because of blister
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray will not make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels while dealing with a blister.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Gray wins 5th start in row, Semien 21-game hit streak as Rangers beat M’s 2-0
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jon Gray threw another gem for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, who are in pretty good shape even when their offense doesn’t have one of those breakout games that have become so common.
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gray pitches 8 scoreless innings, Rangers beat A’s 5-0
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gray took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings, Nathaniel Lowe homered to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 on Saturday.

The infield single by Diaz was the eighth hit by Tampa Bay, which was still scoreless after reliever Brock Burke came on and got the final two outs of the fifth inning.

Gray struck out four and walked one while throwing 47 of his 63 pitches for strikes.

Texas led 1-0, but Gray will extend his winless streak to seven starts because he didn’t pitch the five innings needed to qualify for the victory.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports