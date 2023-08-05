Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
Sports

Jung caps Texas power surge as Rangers rally from 5-0 deficit to beat Marlins 9-8

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung follows through on a two-run home run swing that came off a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The shot also scored Adolis Garcia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung follows through on a two-run home run swing that came off a pitch from Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The shot also scored Adolis Garcia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Marcus Semien also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Marcus Semien also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins' Nick Fortes, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers tosses the ball as he stands behind the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Texas Rangers' Corey Seager in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers tosses the ball as he stands behind the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Robbie Grossman celebrates after his three-run home run as he rounds the bases in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers’ Robbie Grossman celebrates after his three-run home run as he rounds the bases in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fans look on as Miami Marlins left fielder Jon Berti (5) is unable to reach a double hit by Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fans look on as Miami Marlins left fielder Jon Berti (5) is unable to reach a double hit by Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez follows through on a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez follows through on a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher George Soriano, right, walks past Jake Burger (36) after turning the ball over to manager Skip Schumaker, second from right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher George Soriano, right, walks past Jake Burger (36) after turning the ball over to manager Skip Schumaker, second from right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. places his hand on his right leg as he looks to the dugout after attempting to steal second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Chisholm left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. places his hand on his right leg as he looks to the dugout after attempting to steal second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Chisholm left the game with an unknown injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers closer Will Smith, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges, right, after a win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers closer Will Smith, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Hedges, right, after a win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins' Jake Burger celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Miami Marlins’ Jake Burger celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Josh Jung hit the third of three multi-run home runs for Texas in the middle innings and the Rangers overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer in the fourth, and Corey Seager had a two-run homer in the fifth preceding Jung’s first-pitch, two-run shot.

With Houston’s loss on Saturday, the Rangers lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over the defending World Series champion Astros.

The Rangers went into play leading the majors averaging 5.75 runs per game and fell one short of their 23rd double-digit performance.

“When other teams put up runs, we’re putting up runs right back,” said Jung, who has 22 homers and 67 RBI.

The Marlins have lost three straight but, with Cincinnati’s loss on Saturday, remain a half-game out of the NL’s final wild-card spot.

Jon Gray (7-5) earned his first victory since June 2, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks. Gray pitched on 11 days of rest, missing his previous rotation turn with lingering effects of a liner off his left shin July 19.

Will Smith got his 20th save in 22 opportunities despite allowing a two-run homer to Jake Burger, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. It was Burger’s 26th of the season.

Seager has three homers in four games since returning from the injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Ryan Weathers (1-7), who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, gave up the homers to Seager and Jung, plus RBI doubles to Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh and eighth innings.

Weathers, 23, was acquired from San Diego at the deadline. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker the plan was for Weathers to throw multiple innings in relief. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and threw 95 pitches.

“There’s a lot to like about him,” Schumaker said. “Today just some balls over the middle of the plate that he got hurt by. He’s 23 years old. He’s going to be a really good big-leaguer for a long time.”

Marlins rookie George Soriano shut out Texas on one hit through three innings in his first major league start before Adolis Garcia walked, Jung singled and Grossman homered. Soriano made 59 pitches, about what Schumaker said was planned.

Jorge Soler and Luis Arraez had RBI doubles as the Marlins scored five runs in the third and fourth innings. Nick Fortes hit a solo homer in the sixth.

MIXED BAG FOR ARRAEZ

Arraez, the major leagues’ leading hitter at .376, went 2 for 5 for his 45th multi-hit game of the season, one short of Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. for the big-league lead. He also struck out twice for only the second time this season, the other occurring on July 18.

ALL OVER THE FIELD

The Marlins’ Jon Berti began the game at third base, moved to left field in the third inning after centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left with a right hamstring cramp following a stolen-base attempt and finished at shortstop after starting shortstop Joey Wendle was removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

GETTING A WHIFF

Texas pitching fanned 12 batters and has double-digit strikeouts in five consecutive games. The franchise record is six, done in August 2020.

COMING, GOING

Marlins RHP Huascar Brazoban also was recalled from Jacksonville. … Marlins LHP Devin Smeltzer was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Chisholm Jr., who’s battled multiple injuries this season, said he hopes to play on Sunday. “Things just keep happening,” he said. … RHP JT Chargois (right rib-cage strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday.

Rangers: C Jonah Heim (strained left wrist) caught on the side for the first time since going on the injured list on July 28.

UP NEXT

The series finale Sunday will match Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.21 ERA) against Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (8-6, 4.36). Alcantara, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, has won one of his last six starts. Heaney, 32, would match his high for wins in a season with a victory.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports